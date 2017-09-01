Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Sanders: Dumb not to ask about climate change
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Sanders: Dumb not to ask about climate change
Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders said that the unprecedented rainfall and resulting flooding from Hurricane Harvey should spark a discussion about climate change.
Source: CNN
Politicians and Harvey (11 Videos)
Sanders: Dumb not to ask about climate change
Conway spars with Cuomo over Harvey
Texas congressman trapped in his home
Christie slams Cruz for voting against Sandy
Trump mentions crowd size while touring Texas
Trevor Noah claps back at Melania's critics
Trump on Harvey: Never been anything so expensive
Trump surveys hurricane-ravaged Texas
Trump: The people of Texas have persevered
Trump vows support for flood victims
Trump: Relief funding will be approved quickly
Trump: Recovery will be a long, difficult road
See More
Sanders: Dumb not to ask about climate change
Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders said that the unprecedented rainfall and resulting flooding from Hurricane Harvey should spark a discussion about climate change.
Source: CNN