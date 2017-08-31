Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC : U.S. President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn after returning to the White House August 30, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump traveled to Springfield, Missouri, to participate in a tax reform kickoff event, according to the White House. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
    WH: Trump to donate $1M to flood relief

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Donald Trump plans to donate $1 million of his personal money to disaster relief efforts in the wake of Harvey.
