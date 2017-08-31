Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Kasich, Hickenlooper pitch health care reform
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Kasich, Hickenlooper pitch health care reform
Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) and Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) make a case for their new bipartisan health care proposal and also give their take on Sen. Bernie Sanders' single-payer health bill.
Source: CNN
Future of US health care (15 Videos)
Kasich, Hickenlooper pitch health care reform
Trump threatens congressional health exemption
Trump to Senate: Vote again on Obamacare
Trump on health care: We can't have everything
19 seconds of drama: McCain's vote
McConnell: This is a disappointing moment
Schumer gets emotional over McCain
Timeline of 'skinny repeal' failure
Cruz: Senators will face tough questions
Bash: McCain's vote about Trump, legacy
Trump: We now move toward better health care
Schumer: 'We are not celebrating'
McCain returns to Senate floor with ovation
Senate votes to advance health bill debate
McConnell: We have a duty to act
McCain returns to Senate floor after diagnosis
See More
Kasich, Hickenlooper pitch health care reform
The Lead
Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) and Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) make a case for their new bipartisan health care proposal and also give their take on Sen. Bernie Sanders' single-payer health bill.
Source: CNN