WH responds to report on Comey

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 08: Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. Comey said that President Donald Trump pressured him to drop the FBI's investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and demanded Comey's loyalty during the one-on-one meetings he had with president. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said if it is true that former FBI Director James Comey drafted a statement exonerating Hillary Clinton before completing the investigation, it gives reason that "Jim Comey was not the right person to lead the FBI."
Source: CNN

Source: CNN