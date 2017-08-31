WH responds to report on Comey

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said if it is true that former FBI Director James Comey drafted a statement exonerating Hillary Clinton before completing the investigation, it gives reason that "Jim Comey was not the right person to lead the FBI."
