Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Pence to Texas: We are with you every single day

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Pence to Texas: We are with you every single day

Vice President Mike Pence, speaking to a crowd in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, offers his thoughts to victims of Hurricane Harvey.
Source: CNN

Hurricane Harvey (15 Videos)

See More

Pence to Texas: We are with you every single day

Vice President Mike Pence, speaking to a crowd in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, offers his thoughts to victims of Hurricane Harvey.
Source: CNN