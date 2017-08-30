Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump pledges aid, but fight in Congress looms
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump pledges aid, but fight in Congress looms
President Trump promised Texans the money they need to rebuild after Hurricane Harvey, but will Congress authorize it? CNN's
Chris Cuomo
reports on how the US has handled relief spending in the past.
Source: CNN
Hurricane Harvey (15 Videos)
Trump pledges aid, but fight in Congress looms
Harvey brings 'hell' to Texas residents
Mayor issues curfew in Houston
Woman trapped on roof with no food or water
Photo of dog carrying bag of food goes viral
Osteen to open church doors after backlash
Cajun Navy finds unconscious woman in water
Volunteer boater describes rescue efforts
Citizens rush to rescue strangers
11 people trapped in submerged home
Survivor who lost everything reunites with dad
Drone footage shows Harvey's destruction
See the wrath of Hurricane Harvey
What Hurricane Harvey looks like from space
Elderly couple rescued from flooded home
Nursing home residents rescued from floods
See More
Trump pledges aid, but fight in Congress looms
President Trump promised Texans the money they need to rebuild after Hurricane Harvey, but will Congress authorize it? CNN's
Chris Cuomo
reports on how the US has handled relief spending in the past.
Source: CNN