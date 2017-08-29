Breaking News
Trump Jr. will give private Senate interview
Trump Jr. will give private Senate interview
Donald Trump Jr. has agreed to a private, transcribed interview with the Senate Judiciary Committee that is investigating his 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
Trump Jr. will give private Senate interview
Donald Trump Jr. has agreed to a private, transcribed interview with the Senate Judiciary Committee that is investigating his 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
