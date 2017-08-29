Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President Donald Trump reacts before speaking at a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump reacts before speaking at a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump removes aide over crowd size

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump removes aide over crowd size

Event organizer George Gigicos was told Trump no longer wanted him to work his rallies after the President was unhappy with his crowd size in Arizona.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump removes aide over crowd size

Event organizer George Gigicos was told Trump no longer wanted him to work his rallies after the President was unhappy with his crowd size in Arizona.
Source: CNN