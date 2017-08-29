Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump corpus christi crowd size comment sot_00001428
trump corpus christi crowd size comment sot_00001428

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump mentions crowd size while touring Texas

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump mentions crowd size while touring Texas

During his tour of flood damage in Corpus Christi, Texas, President Trump made a comment on the size of the crowd that had gathered to hear him speak.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (17 Videos)

See More

Trump mentions crowd size while touring Texas

During his tour of flood damage in Corpus Christi, Texas, President Trump made a comment on the size of the crowd that had gathered to hear him speak.
Source: CNN