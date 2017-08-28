Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: The people of Texas have perserved

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: The people of Texas have perserved

President Trump addresses the historic nature of Hurricane Harvey and the disaster relief response from the White House.
Source: CNN

Hurricane Harvey (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: The people of Texas have perserved

Newsroom

President Trump addresses the historic nature of Hurricane Harvey and the disaster relief response from the White House.
Source: CNN