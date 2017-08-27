Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2016 file photo, then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was joined by Joe Arpaio, the sheriff of metro Phoenix, during a news Trump was just a few weeks into his candidacy in 2015 when came to Phoenix for a speech that ended up being a bigger moment in his campaign than most people realized at the time. And now Trump is coming back to Arizona at another crucial moment in his presidency. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2016 file photo, then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was joined by Joe Arpaio, the sheriff of metro Phoenix, during a news Trump was just a few weeks into his candidacy in 2015 when came to Phoenix for a speech that ended up being a bigger moment in his campaign than most people realized at the time. And now Trump is coming back to Arizona at another crucial moment in his presidency. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

    JUST WATCHED

    WaPo: Trump asked Sessions to drop Arpaio case

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WaPo: Trump asked Sessions to drop Arpaio case

President Trump previously asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions whether the government could drop the criminal case against former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, according to a report by the Washington Post.
Source: CNN

Joe Arpaio (13 Videos)

See More

WaPo: Trump asked Sessions to drop Arpaio case

Newsroom

President Trump previously asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions whether the government could drop the criminal case against former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, according to a report by the Washington Post.
Source: CNN