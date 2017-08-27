WaPo: Trump asked Sessions to drop Arpaio case

Breaking News
President Trump previously asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions whether the government could drop the criminal case against former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, according to a report by the Washington Post.
