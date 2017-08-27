Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives at the Royal Malaysian Air Force base in Subang on August 8, 2017. Tillerson arrived in Malaysia on August 8 following a brief stop in Bangkok after attending the 50th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional security forum in Manila. / AFP PHOTO / MANAN VATSYAYANA (Photo credit should read MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images)
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives at the Royal Malaysian Air Force base in Subang on August 8, 2017. Tillerson arrived in Malaysia on August 8 following a brief stop in Bangkok after attending the 50th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional security forum in Manila. / AFP PHOTO / MANAN VATSYAYANA (Photo credit should read MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Tillerson: President Trump speaks for himself

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tillerson: President Trump speaks for himself

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told Chris Wallace, on Fox News Sunday, that President Donald Trump "speaks for himself" when asked whether the President's response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, raised questions about Trump's values.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (17 Videos)

See More

Tillerson: President Trump speaks for himself

Reliable Sources

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told Chris Wallace, on Fox News Sunday, that President Donald Trump "speaks for himself" when asked whether the President's response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, raised questions about Trump's values.
Source: CNN