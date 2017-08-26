Breaking News

US President Donald Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House August 25, 2017, in Washington, DC. Trump will travel early next week to Texas, said press secretary Sarah Sanders, shortly before Trump left for the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, where he plans to spend the weekend. Texas residents were bracing Friday for the impact of Hurricane Harvey, on course to be the strongest storm to hit the US mainland in more than a decade. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan SmialowskiBRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
    Trump to the people of Texas: Good luck

When asked if he had a message for the people of Texas, President Donald Trump wished them "good luck" and said they will be safe during Hurricane Harvey.
Source: CNN

