Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
White House briefing ahead of Hurricane Harvey
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
White House briefing ahead of Hurricane Harvey
The White House holds a press briefing as Hurricane Harvey approaches the US coast.
Source: CNN
Hurricane Harvey (7 Videos)
White House briefing ahead of Hurricane Harvey
What Hurricane Harvey looks like from space
NOAA: Days of miserable weather ahead
Hurricane Harvey approaching Texas coast
Wind isn't the biggest worry during a hurricane
How are hurricanes named?
How to prepare for a hurricane
What you should know about hurricanes
See More
White House briefing ahead of Hurricane Harvey
The White House holds a press briefing as Hurricane Harvey approaches the US coast.
Source: CNN