NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 5: Retired Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn, the choice of President-elect Donald J. Trump for national security adviser, talks with colleagues at Trump Tower on December 5, 2016 in New York City. Trump has been holding daily meetings at the luxury high rise that bears his name since his election in November. (Photo by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images)
    WSJ: Mueller probing if Flynn sought Clinton emails

Special counsel Robert Mueller is examining if former national security adviser Mike Flynn may have played a role in a private effort to obtain Hillary Clinton's emails from Russian hackers, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.
