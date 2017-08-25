WSJ: Mueller probing if Flynn sought Clinton emails
Special counsel Robert Mueller is examining if former national security adviser Mike Flynn may have played a role in a private effort to obtain Hillary Clinton's emails from Russian hackers, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.
WSJ: Mueller probing if Flynn sought Clinton emails
Special counsel Robert Mueller is examining if former national security adviser Mike Flynn may have played a role in a private effort to obtain Hillary Clinton's emails from Russian hackers, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.