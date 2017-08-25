Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: Gary Cohn, director of the U.S. National Economic Council, arrives to a swearing in ceremony of White House senior staff in the East Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump today mocked protesters who gathered for large demonstrations across the U.S. and the world on Saturday to signal discontent with his leadership, but later offered a more conciliatory tone, saying he recognized such marches as a "hallmark of our democracy." (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: Gary Cohn, director of the U.S. National Economic Council, arrives to a swearing in ceremony of White House senior staff in the East Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump today mocked protesters who gathered for large demonstrations across the U.S. and the world on Saturday to signal discontent with his leadership, but later offered a more conciliatory tone, saying he recognized such marches as a "hallmark of our democracy." (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Cohn: White House admin can, must do better

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cohn: White House admin can, must do better

President Trump's controversial statements surrounding the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, have created division within the White House administration causing National Economic Council director Gary Cohn to speak out. CNN's Alex Marquardt reports.
Source: CNN

Trump vs. GOP (15 Videos)

See More

Cohn: White House admin can, must do better

The Lead

President Trump's controversial statements surrounding the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, have created division within the White House administration causing National Economic Council director Gary Cohn to speak out. CNN's Alex Marquardt reports.
Source: CNN