Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Meet the man who called out Trump on Twitter
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Meet the man who called out Trump on Twitter
Former US Attorney Preet Bharara tweeted when he was fired by President Trump. He has some thought on the President's Twitter use as well.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (8 Videos)
Meet the man who called out Trump on Twitter
This could be latest trend in burgers
Millions of bats form tornado in the sky
Sleep 50 feet above the ground in trees
Go inside New Orleans' abandoned buildings
Hollywood location scout reveals hidden L.A.
A look inside this Mojave Desert ghost town
Take a llama on your next backpacking adventure
Take a tour of President Obama's Chicago
See More
Meet the man who called out Trump on Twitter
Former US Attorney Preet Bharara tweeted when he was fired by President Trump. He has some thought on the President's Twitter use as well.
Source: CNN