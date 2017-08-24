Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

White House press briefing full _00000000
White House press briefing full _00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    First White House press briefing in 3 weeks

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

First White House press briefing in 3 weeks

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes questions from reporters for the first time in three weeks.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

First White House press briefing in 3 weeks

Newsroom

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes questions from reporters for the first time in three weeks.
Source: CNN