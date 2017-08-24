Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House on August 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House on August 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    WH comments on Bob Corker, GOP relationships

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WH comments on Bob Corker, GOP relationships

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says that President Trump's relationships with various GOP members are "fine."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

WH comments on Bob Corker, GOP relationships

Newsroom

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says that President Trump's relationships with various GOP members are "fine."
Source: CNN