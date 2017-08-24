Ethics questions swirl around Mnuchin's trip

After Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's wife Louise Linton sustained backlash for a now-deleted Instagram post touting her wealth, ethics questions have arisen on whether that whole trip was a rouse to get a good view of the eclipse. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.
After Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's wife Louise Linton sustained backlash for a now-deleted Instagram post touting her wealth, ethics questions have arisen on whether that whole trip was a rouse to get a good view of the eclipse. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.