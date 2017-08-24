Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
'Duck Dynasty' star can't defend Trump remarks
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
'Duck Dynasty' star can't defend Trump remarks
Reality star Korie Robertson gets emotional while talking about President Trump's remarks after the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, saying she cannot defend the President's comments.
Source: CNN
Charlottesville white nationalist rally (15 Videos)
'Duck Dynasty' star can't defend Trump remarks
White supremacist chokes up in new video
Schwarzenegger writes a speech for Trump
How Tina Fey copes with Charlottesville rally
Holocaust survivor: Silence is 'approval' of racism
Monuments targeted in the wake of Charlottesville
Obama's Charlottesville tweet smashes record
University of Virginia holds vigil
Protester: White supremacist pointed gun at me
White nationalist from Vice episode gets teary
Heather Heyer's mom: I won't take Trump's call
Charlottesville mayor says Trump hasn't called
Heyer's mom: You just magnified my daughter
Friend: She wouldn't want Trump's condolences
Trump: I wanted to know the facts
Video shows what happened in Charlottesville
See More
'Duck Dynasty' star can't defend Trump remarks
Reality star Korie Robertson gets emotional while talking about President Trump's remarks after the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, saying she cannot defend the President's comments.
Source: CNN