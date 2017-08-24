Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Korie Robertson INTV Korie ISO
Korie Robertson INTV Korie ISO

    JUST WATCHED

    'Duck Dynasty' star can't defend Trump remarks

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'Duck Dynasty' star can't defend Trump remarks

Reality star Korie Robertson gets emotional while talking about President Trump's remarks after the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, saying she cannot defend the President's comments.
Source: CNN

Charlottesville white nationalist rally (15 Videos)

See More

'Duck Dynasty' star can't defend Trump remarks

Reality star Korie Robertson gets emotional while talking about President Trump's remarks after the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, saying she cannot defend the President's comments.
Source: CNN