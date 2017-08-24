Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A customer shows her purchased Powerball tickets for Wednesday's drawing, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. The winner could take the $700 million annuity option (paid out over 29 years) or the $443.3 million cash prize, minus state and federal taxes. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
A customer shows her purchased Powerball tickets for Wednesday's drawing, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. The winner could take the $700 million annuity option (paid out over 29 years) or the $443.3 million cash prize, minus state and federal taxes. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

    JUST WATCHED

    Morning news briefing from CNN

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Morning news briefing from CNN

Morning news briefing from CNN on Thursday, August 24.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Morning news briefing from CNN

New Day

Morning news briefing from CNN on Thursday, August 24.
Source: CNN