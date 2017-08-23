Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
The story behind the 'Blacks for Trump' man
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
The story behind the 'Blacks for Trump' man
A man who calls himself "Michael the Black Man" has garnered attention after holding a sign that reads "Blacks for Trump" directly behind President Trump at multiple rallies.
Source: CNN
Trump rally in Phoenix (11 Videos)
The story behind the 'Blacks for Trump' man
Trump: Our movement is built on love
Trump omits line while defending statement
Clapper questions Trump's fitness to hold office
Lemon: Trump speech 'total eclipse of the facts'
Trump predicts NAFTA termination
Trump to McConnell: We must pass legislation
Trump threatens shutdown over border wall
Trump believes Kim Jong Un respects US
President Trump teases pardon of Joe Arpaio
Trump: Media trying to take away our heritage
Trump defends Charlottesville response at rally
See More
The story behind the 'Blacks for Trump' man
Newsroom
A man who calls himself "Michael the Black Man" has garnered attention after holding a sign that reads "Blacks for Trump" directly behind President Trump at multiple rallies.
Source: CNN