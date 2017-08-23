Top White House official draws new scrutiny in Russia inquiry
Congressional investigators have unearthed an email from a top Trump aide that referenced a previously unreported effort to arrange a 2016 meeting between Trump campaign officials and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
Congressional investigators have unearthed an email from a top Trump aide that referenced a previously unreported effort to arrange a 2016 meeting between Trump campaign officials and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.