White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative, Intergovernmental Affairs and Implementation Rick Dearborn (L) and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus attend a meeting with President Donald Trump and House of Representatives committee leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House March 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Top White House official draws new scrutiny in Russia inquiry

Congressional investigators have unearthed an email from a top Trump aide that referenced a previously unreported effort to arrange a 2016 meeting between Trump campaign officials and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
