Paris Dennard Symone Sanders New Day 8/23/17
Paris Dennard Symone Sanders New Day 8/23/17

    Cuomo, panelist clash over Trump speech

Cuomo, panelist clash over Trump speech

CNN's Chris Cuomo spars with panelist Paris Dennard over President Trump's comments saying there were "good people" who marched with white supremacists in Charlottesville.
Source: CNN

New Day

