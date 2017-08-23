Breaking News

Smoke billows after Phoenix police used tear gas outside the Phoenix Convention Center, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Phoenix. Protests were held against President Donald Trump as he hosted a rally inside the convention center. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Smoke billows after Phoenix police used tear gas outside the Phoenix Convention Center, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Phoenix. Protests were held against President Donald Trump as he hosted a rally inside the convention center. (AP Photo/Matt York)

    Cops throw gas canisters, protesters throw them back

What began as a peaceful protest outside the Phoenix Convention Center turned chaotic as police officers used tear gas to manage the thousands protesting President Donald Trump's rally.
What began as a peaceful protest outside the Phoenix Convention Center turned chaotic as police officers used tear gas to manage the thousands protesting President Donald Trump's rally.
