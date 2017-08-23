Obamas spotted at Harvard move-in week

Breaking News

Malia Obama starts Harvard University
Malia Obama and her parents, Barack and Michelle Obama, were spotted at Harvard University's move-in week. A video posted on social media shows her moving into the dorms of the prestigious school.
Source: CNN

