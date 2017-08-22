Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Mnuchin's wife mocks woman over wealth

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Mnuchin's wife mocks woman over wealth

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's wife Louise Linton apologized for a social media post -- and her subsequent exchange with a commenter -- that sparked an online uproar. CNN's Kate Bennett reports.
Source: CNN

Ups and Downs of Social Media (18 Videos)

See More

Mnuchin's wife mocks woman over wealth

The Lead

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's wife Louise Linton apologized for a social media post -- and her subsequent exchange with a commenter -- that sparked an online uproar. CNN's Kate Bennett reports.
Source: CNN