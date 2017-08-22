Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Paul Ryan: Foxconn deal is a game changer

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Paul Ryan: Foxconn deal is a game changer

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) says that Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn's decision to construct a factory in Wisconsin and receive taxpayer funds is an exceptional case.
Source: CNN

Paul Ryan town hall (11 Videos)

See More

Paul Ryan: Foxconn deal is a game changer

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) says that Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn's decision to construct a factory in Wisconsin and receive taxpayer funds is an exceptional case.
Source: CNN