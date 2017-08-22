Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Ryan on Scalise: It was very emotional for us

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Ryan on Scalise: It was very emotional for us

Paul Ryan reflects on House GOP's call with House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was shot during a congressional baseball practice in June.
Source: CNN

Paul Ryan town hall (11 Videos)

See More

Ryan on Scalise: It was very emotional for us

Paul Ryan reflects on House GOP's call with House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was shot during a congressional baseball practice in June.
Source: CNN