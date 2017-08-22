Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Ryan: Censure 'would be so counterproductive'
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Ryan: Censure 'would be so counterproductive'
During a town hall, Rabbi Dena Feingold asked House Speaker Paul Ryan how he plans to hold President Trump accountable for his words, specifically about the resolution for censure.
Source: CNN
Paul Ryan town hall (15 Videos)
Ryan: Censure 'would be so counterproductive'
Ryan: Trump 'messed up' response to Charlottesville
Paul Ryan's full town hall
Ryan: US can't telegraph Afghanistan plan
Paul Ryan: Foxconn deal is a game changer
Speaker Paul Ryan town hall in two minutes
Ryan breaks down problems with Obamacare
Ryan: I want women to get the care they need
Paul Ryan tells undocumented mom not to worry
Paul Ryan: Obamacare law is collapsing
Paul Ryan: I know what a 'dab' is
The toughest questions Paul Ryan faced
Paul Ryan pleased with Trump's new strategy
How does Ryan talk to his kids about bullying?
Ryan on Scalise: It was very emotional for us
See More
Ryan: Censure 'would be so counterproductive'
During a town hall, Rabbi Dena Feingold asked House Speaker Paul Ryan how he plans to hold President Trump accountable for his words, specifically about the resolution for censure.
Source: CNN