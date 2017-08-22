Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Paul Ryan's full town hall
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Paul Ryan's full town hall
During a town hall, House Speaker Paul Ryan discussed President Trump's response to the recent racial violence in Charlottesville, the President's new strategy in Afghanistan and the GOP agenda.
Source: CNN
Paul Ryan town hall (14 Videos)
Paul Ryan's full town hall
Ryan: US can't telegraph Afghanistan plan
Paul Ryan: Foxconn deal is a game changer
Speaker Paul Ryan town hall in two minutes
Ryan breaks down problems with Obamacare
Ryan: I want women to get the care they need
Paul Ryan tells undocumented mom not to worry
Paul Ryan: Obamacare law is collapsing
Paul Ryan: I know what a 'dab' is
The toughest questions Paul Ryan faced
Ryan on Scalise: It was very emotional for us
Paul Ryan pleased with Trump's new strategy
How does Ryan talk to his kids about bullying?
Ryan: Trump 'messed up' response to Charlottesville
See More
Paul Ryan's full town hall
During a town hall, House Speaker Paul Ryan discussed President Trump's response to the recent racial violence in Charlottesville, the President's new strategy in Afghanistan and the GOP agenda.
Source: CNN