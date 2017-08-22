Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Haley: Trump clarified no room for bigotry

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Haley: Trump clarified no room for bigotry

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley tells Chris Cuomo that President Trump clarified that there is no room for bigotry while laying out his Afghanistan strategy.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Haley: Trump clarified no room for bigotry

New Day

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley tells Chris Cuomo that President Trump clarified that there is no room for bigotry while laying out his Afghanistan strategy.
Source: CNN