Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Woman mocked by Mnuchin's wife responds

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Woman mocked by Mnuchin's wife responds

Jennifer Miller called out Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's wife, Louise Linton, over her Instagram post touting the couple's wealth. Miller offers her thoughts on the backlash Linton is receiving.
Source: CNN

Ups and Downs of Social Media (18 Videos)

See More

Woman mocked by Mnuchin's wife responds

Newsroom

Jennifer Miller called out Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's wife, Louise Linton, over her Instagram post touting the couple's wealth. Miller offers her thoughts on the backlash Linton is receiving.
Source: CNN