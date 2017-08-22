Breaking News
Chelsea Clinton defends Barron Trump
After a story was published by The Daily Caller saying that President Trump's youngest son, Barron, needs to dress "like he's in the White House," Chelsea Clinton took to Twitter to defend him.
After a story was published by The Daily Caller saying that President Trump's youngest son, Barron, needs to dress "like he's in the White House," Chelsea Clinton took to Twitter to defend him.
