Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump to unveil new Afghanistan war plan

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump to unveil new Afghanistan war plan

CNN's Jake Tapper examines the US options in Afghanistan and what President Trump's new plan for a way forward may entail.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and foreign policy (15 Videos)

See More

Trump to unveil new Afghanistan war plan

The Lead

CNN's Jake Tapper examines the US options in Afghanistan and what President Trump's new plan for a way forward may entail.
Source: CNN