Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Paul Ryan pleased with Trump's new strategy
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Paul Ryan pleased with Trump's new strategy
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) responds to President Donald Trump's newly announced strategy in Afghanistan, saying the time for a new approach is overdue.
Source: CNN
Paul Ryan town hall (10 Videos)
Paul Ryan pleased with Trump's new strategy
How does Ryan talk to his kids about bullying?
Ryan: Trump 'messed up' response to Charlottesville
Ryan: US can't telegraph Afghanistan plan
Speaker Paul Ryan town hall in two minutes
Ryan breaks down problems with Obamacare
Ryan: I want women to get the care they need
Paul Ryan tells undocumented mom not to worry
Paul Ryan: Obamacare law is collapsing
Paul Ryan: I know what a 'dab' is
See More
Paul Ryan pleased with Trump's new strategy
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) responds to President Donald Trump's newly announced strategy in Afghanistan, saying the time for a new approach is overdue.
Source: CNN