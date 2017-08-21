Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Paul Ryan pleased with Trump's new strategy

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Paul Ryan pleased with Trump's new strategy

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) responds to President Donald Trump's newly announced strategy in Afghanistan, saying the time for a new approach is overdue.
Source: CNN

Paul Ryan town hall (10 Videos)

See More

Paul Ryan pleased with Trump's new strategy

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) responds to President Donald Trump's newly announced strategy in Afghanistan, saying the time for a new approach is overdue.
Source: CNN