Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Polls: Trump approval rating drops in 3 states
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Polls: Trump approval rating drops in 3 states
A suite of new NBC News/Marist polls has found that majorities in three key states that helped tip the election for President Donald Trump now say they feel "embarrassed" by his conduct in office.
Source: CNN
President Donald Trump (15 Videos)
Polls: Trump approval rating drops in 3 states
The high-profile exits since Trump took office
Trump losing allies following turbulent week
Trump's day-by-day response to Charlottesville
Trump: Removal of Confederate statues is sad
Trump touts winery when talking Charlottesville
Trump calls Russia story a 'total fabrication'
Trump: Congress must keep health care promise
Cuomo: Trump is actually getting stuff done
The phrase you've heard Trump say a lot
Angela Rye: Presidents need mental evaluations
Scientist questions relocation to accounting
Trump almost played president in 'Sharknado 3'
Trump's new immigration plan sparks debate
Trump pushes curbs to legal immigration
Trump voter: 'They forgot about us deplorables'
See More
Polls: Trump approval rating drops in 3 states
Newsroom
A suite of new NBC News/Marist polls has found that majorities in three key states that helped tip the election for President Donald Trump now say they feel "embarrassed" by his conduct in office.
Source: CNN