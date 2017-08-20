Polls: Trump approval rating drops in 3 states

Breaking News

Flanked by Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, US President Donald Trump delivers remarks following a meeting on infrastructure at Trump Tower, August 15, 2017 in New York City. He fielded questions from reporters about his comments on the events in Charlottesville, Virginia and white supremacists.
A suite of new NBC News/Marist polls has found that majorities in three key states that helped tip the election for President Donald Trump now say they feel "embarrassed" by his conduct in office.
