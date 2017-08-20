Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Falwell Jr. clarifies tweet on Trump's remarks

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Falwell Jr. clarifies tweet on Trump's remarks

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. explained what he meant in a tweet about President Trump's Charlottesville statements. CNN's Ana Cabrera reports.
Source: CNN

Charlottesville white nationalist rally (19 Videos)

See More

Falwell Jr. clarifies tweet on Trump's remarks

Newsroom

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. explained what he meant in a tweet about President Trump's Charlottesville statements. CNN's Ana Cabrera reports.
Source: CNN