Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Tapper: Don't blame Bannon for Trump's remarks

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tapper: Don't blame Bannon for Trump's remarks

CNN's Jake Tapper breaks down the recent firing of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, and says people blaming him for Trump's remarks are not looking at the facts.
Source: CNN

Steve Bannon (15 Videos)

See More

Tapper: Don't blame Bannon for Trump's remarks

The Lead

CNN's Jake Tapper breaks down the recent firing of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, and says people blaming him for Trump's remarks are not looking at the facts.
Source: CNN