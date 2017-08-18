Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Tapper: Don't blame Bannon for Trump's remarks
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Tapper: Don't blame Bannon for Trump's remarks
CNN's Jake Tapper breaks down the recent firing of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, and says people blaming him for Trump's remarks are not looking at the facts.
Source: CNN
Steve Bannon (15 Videos)
Tapper: Don't blame Bannon for Trump's remarks
H.R. McMaster on working with Steve Bannon
What you need to know about Steve Bannon
Are Steve Bannon's White House days numbered?
Late night spoofs Steve Bannon's whiteboard
Curbelo: Bannon, Miller want to accommodate alt-right
WSJ editorial board takes aim at Steve Bannon
Chelsea Clinton slams Bannon for fat shaming
Infighting causes clashes in Trump White House
Bannon no longer on National Security Council
Trump distancing himself from Steve Bannon
The mystique of 'President Bannon'
Video shows heated Oval Office meeting
Priebus, Bannon dismiss infighting rumors
Expert: NSC should be politics-free zone
Tapper: Bannon addition to NSC a mystery
See More
Tapper: Don't blame Bannon for Trump's remarks
The Lead
CNN's Jake Tapper breaks down the recent firing of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, and says people blaming him for Trump's remarks are not looking at the facts.
Source: CNN