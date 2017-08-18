Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump albany rally winning sot_00000506
trump albany rally winning sot_00000506

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: We're going to win so much (2016)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: We're going to win so much (2016)

Speaking at a 2016 rally in Albany, New York, then-candidate Donald Trump tells supporters they are going to win so much, they will become tired of it.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: We're going to win so much (2016)

Speaking at a 2016 rally in Albany, New York, then-candidate Donald Trump tells supporters they are going to win so much, they will become tired of it.
Source: CNN