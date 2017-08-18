Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: Treasury Secretary nominee, Steven Mnuchin, testifies during his Senate Finance committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, on January 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. Mnuchin was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to become the next Treasury Secretary. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: Treasury Secretary nominee, Steven Mnuchin, testifies during his Senate Finance committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, on January 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. Mnuchin was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to become the next Treasury Secretary. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Classmates to Mnuchin: Resign immediately

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Classmates to Mnuchin: Resign immediately

Over 300 of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's former Yale University classmates have signed a letter urging him to resign in response to President Donald Trump's comments on Charlottesville.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump's administration (15 Videos)

See More

Classmates to Mnuchin: Resign immediately

Newsroom

Over 300 of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's former Yale University classmates have signed a letter urging him to resign in response to President Donald Trump's comments on Charlottesville.
Source: CNN