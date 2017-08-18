Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump fires Steve Bannon
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump fires Steve Bannon
President Trump has fired chief strategist Steve Bannon. Sources tell CNN that Bannon's exit had been in the works for two weeks. CNN's Joe Johns reports.
Source: CNN
Steve Bannon (15 Videos)
Trump fires Steve Bannon
H.R. McMaster on working with Steve Bannon
What you need to know about Steve Bannon
Are Steve Bannon's White House days numbered?
Late night spoofs Steve Bannon's whiteboard
Curbelo: Bannon, Miller want to accommodate alt-right
WSJ editorial board takes aim at Steve Bannon
Chelsea Clinton slams Bannon for fat shaming
Infighting causes clashes in Trump White House
Bannon no longer on National Security Council
Trump distancing himself from Steve Bannon
The mystique of 'President Bannon'
Video shows heated Oval Office meeting
Priebus, Bannon dismiss infighting rumors
Expert: NSC should be politics-free zone
Tapper: Bannon addition to NSC a mystery
See More
Trump fires Steve Bannon
The Lead
President Trump has fired chief strategist Steve Bannon. Sources tell CNN that Bannon's exit had been in the works for two weeks. CNN's Joe Johns reports.
Source: CNN