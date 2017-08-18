Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Secrect Service investigating lawmaker's post
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Secrect Service investigating lawmaker's post
The US Secret Service is investigating comments made online by a Missouri state lawmaker who reportedly said she hoped President Donald Trump would be assassinated.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Secrect Service investigating lawmaker's post
How Tina Fey copes with Charlottesville rally
Schwarzenegger writes a speech for Trump
Panel cracks up at guest's lack of details
Kimmel roasted by Trump supporters
White supremacist chokes up in new video
Stolen art worth $160M resurfaces
Michael Moore buses audience to Trump protest
Journalist missing after private sub ride
Falling tree kills 12 at festival
Charlottesville victim: Attacker wanted blood
Stunt driver dies on 'Deadpool 2' set
Protesters tear down Confederate monument
Cameras show child being dragged at school
Author: White nationalism transcends class
Cop captures own shooting on camera
See More
Secrect Service investigating lawmaker's post
The US Secret Service is investigating comments made online by a Missouri state lawmaker who reportedly said she hoped President Donald Trump would be assassinated.
Source: CNN