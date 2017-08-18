Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Schwarzenegger writes a speech for Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Schwarzenegger writes a speech for Trump

In a video by ATTN:, former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger calls out hate groups in response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and has a message for President Trump.
Source: CNN

Charlottesville white nationalist rally (15 Videos)

See More

Schwarzenegger writes a speech for Trump

In a video by ATTN:, former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger calls out hate groups in response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and has a message for President Trump.
Source: CNN