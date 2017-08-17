Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

cnnee pkg ione respuesta trump charlottesville critica ceos abandonan consejo presidencial_00005422
cnnee pkg ione respuesta trump charlottesville critica ceos abandonan consejo presidencial_00005422

    JUST WATCHED

    Backlash continues over Trump's comments

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Backlash continues over Trump's comments

President Donald Trump denounces the removal of monuments of Confederate figures as "sad" and "so foolish," days after white supremacists and neo-Nazis rallied in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and race (15 Videos)

See More

Backlash continues over Trump's comments

The Lead

President Donald Trump denounces the removal of monuments of Confederate figures as "sad" and "so foolish," days after white supremacists and neo-Nazis rallied in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Source: CNN