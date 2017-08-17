Trump: Removal of Confederate statues is sad

President Donald Trump denounced the removal of monuments to Confederate figures as "sad" and "so foolish," days after white supremacists and neo-Nazis took to Charlottesville, Virginia, to violently protest the planned removal of a statue of the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. CNN's Brian Todd reports.
