Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee sits in Emancipation Park, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va. The deadly rally by white nationalists in Charlottesville, over the weekend is accelerating the removal of Confederate statues in cities across the nation. (AP Photo/Julia Rendleman)
A statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee sits in Emancipation Park, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va. The deadly rally by white nationalists in Charlottesville, over the weekend is accelerating the removal of Confederate statues in cities across the nation. (AP Photo/Julia Rendleman)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Removal of Confederate statues is sad

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Removal of Confederate statues is sad

President Donald Trump denounced the removal of monuments to Confederate figures as "sad" and "so foolish," days after white supremacists and neo-Nazis took to Charlottesville, Virginia, to violently protest the planned removal of a statue of the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. CNN's Brian Todd reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Trump: Removal of Confederate statues is sad

Situation Room

President Donald Trump denounced the removal of monuments to Confederate figures as "sad" and "so foolish," days after white supremacists and neo-Nazis took to Charlottesville, Virginia, to violently protest the planned removal of a statue of the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. CNN's Brian Todd reports.
Source: CNN