Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Two GOP senators speak out against Trump
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Two GOP senators speak out against Trump
Two GOP senators are publicly criticizing President Trump after his widely-criticized comments on the violence in Charlottesville.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (14 Videos)
Two GOP senators speak out against Trump
Sierra Leone: 'The war, Ebola, now this.'
White supremacist chokes up in new video
NFL star won't stand for national anthem
Stolen art worth $160M resurfaces
Michael Moore buses audience to Trump protest
The radicalization of young white American men
Journalist missing after private sub ride
Falling tree kills 12 at festival
Charlottesville victim: Attacker wanted blood
Stunt driver dies on 'Deadpool 2' set
Protesters tear down Confederate monument
Cameras show child being dragged at school
Author: White nationalism transcends class
Cop captures own shooting on camera
See More
Two GOP senators speak out against Trump
The Lead
Two GOP senators are publicly criticizing President Trump after his widely-criticized comments on the violence in Charlottesville.
Source: CNN